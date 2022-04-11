ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

West Carteret High School- Madison Reavis

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Madison Reavis, I’m from Newport, North Carolina, and I am a senior at West Carteret High School. I have two amazing parents and one sweet dog named Chip. I love to go read, go out on the boat, and watch cooking videos! I enjoy being involved in my...

www.witn.com

WITN

Pitt County Schools Early College High School- Haili Martinez

My name is Haili Martinez and I am a senior at Pitt County Schools Early College Highschool. I was born in Greenville and have lived here my whole life. Some of my hobbies include cooking, reading, and gardening. I enjoy cooking for my family and it is a huge stress reliever for me. Gardening is something that came about due to my love of cooking. It’s fulfilling to eat or cook something that you grew yourself. I plan on attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and I am going to major in nursing. My main goal in life is to make an impact on the lives of others and facilitate a safe medical environment for black women.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Queen Azalea meets Wilmington children as she tours the city

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Queen Azalea took a turn about the city Thursday afternoon, stopping at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington. Queen Nia Franklin colored with kids and even learned the Cupid Shuffle from some of the center’s smallest students. Another stop on Thursday’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Southern Nash High School- Layla Austin

Hey! My name is Layla Austin and I’m a senior at southern Nash Highschool. During my four years at Southern Nash I have been blessed with wonder staff and classmates who push me to grow as an individual. I’ve enjoyed playing on the Varsity soccer team, Varsity cheer team, and being involved in several of the clubs our school has to offer. My favorite subject in school is english. I have very amazing and supportive parents that have given my 2 sisters and 4 brothers. I value my relationship with God and finding my purpose in the world. I’m attending North Carolina State University and hope to one day start up my own business and travel around the world.
BAILEY, NC
WITN

Pungo Christian Academy- Wilson Sawyer

My name is Wilson Sawyer, and I am an 18-year-old senior at Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven, North Carolina. My parents are Rodney and Robbie Sawyer, and I have a sister named Allison and a dog named Daisy. I enjoy doing many things outside of school including playing the piano, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and following various motorsports. Over my high school career, I have participated in many school clubs and activities. I have played soccer, cross country, basketball, and baseball for PCA, and I am currently the assistant coach for the school’s first ever girls soccer team. Upon graduating, I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in pursuit of a degree in mechanical engineering. It is hard to imagine that my high school career is almost over, but I look forward to meeting new people and facing the challenges ahead.
BELHAVEN, NC
WITN

Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory

Hello, I am Tamia Mallory and I am a Senior at Perquimans County High School. My dream college has always been North Carolina A&T. Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to be a Nurse. Even though I look like I play sports, I never did. But I did help out a lot with Football and Basketball by being an Athletic Training Intern and a Manager.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wayne School of Engineering- Isaac Carreño

My name is Isaac Carreño, I’m 17, and a senior at Wayne School of Engineering. I am the youngest of four, and I share a 15 year age gap with my older siblings. I was born and raised in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and I am so proud to be from Goldsboro. I am a proud first-generation Mexican American. At school, I participate in my Key Club. Outside of school, I try to serve my community, keep up with news and politics, and consistently learn more every day. I am going to NC State this fall, where I hope to major in Political Science. Ultimately, I hope to become a criminal defense attorney serving Eastern North Carolina.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Neuse River gets new riverkeeper

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Sound Rivers has another advocate for Eastern Carolina waterways. Samantha Krop is the new Neuse Riverkeeper for the environmental organization. Krop joins Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell who both will monitor and protect two watersheds that cover nearly a quarter of the state. “We’re really excited...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Ridgecroft School- Kacie Hoggard

My name is Kacie Hoggard. I am from Harrellsville, which is a small town in eastern North Carolina. I attend Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie, NC. After high school, I will be dually enrolled with Pitt Community College and East Carolina University in the RIBN program, which is a nursing program. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and walking my dog. My favorite part of high school has been making memories with my friends that will last a lifetime.
AHOSKIE, NC
FOX8 News

Grimsley High parents looking for answers as Guilford Co. plans to build new Kiser Middle on existing sports fields

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents at Grimsley High School are searching for answers as the Guilford County Board of Education moves forward with plans to build the new Kiser Middle School on the existing sports fields at Grimsley High. That construction could start as soon as August. About 15 different teams use these fields, meaning […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 13 is Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School. Dellinger says her love for teaching began at a young age. She recalls playing teacher with her dolls by sitting them all in desks and reading to them out loud. Twenty-six years later, she is still teaching.
KINSTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Top three questions about Grimsley fields answered

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents and student-athletes at Grimsley High School still have questions about Guilford County Schools' plan to rebuild a middle school where its softball and baseball fields sit. GCS recently approved moving forward with a project that would place Kiser Middle School on two of Grimsley's athletic...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

