Yankton, SD

Ravnsborg Impeachment Hearing Happens Tuesday

 1 day ago

Members of the South Dakota House return to Pierre Tuesday to debate and decide on the possible impeachment of Attorney General Jason...

Grand Forks Herald

Billboards calling for Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment go up in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A nonprofit that claims to support the legislative agenda of Gov. Kristi Noem has posted billboards around Sioux Falls calling for the impeachment of the South Dakota attorney general. Paid for by Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions , the billboards carry the image of Attorney...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Boever autopsy found high level of anti-anxiety medication

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Toxicology tests after a deadly wreck two years ago in Hyde County didn't find alcohol in the victim, pedestrian Joe Boever, or in the driver, state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. That's according to separate reports recently released as part of the official investigation file...
HYDE COUNTY, SD
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She's Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization "to carry forward the governor's agenda," the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had "zero relationship" with the nonprofit. "No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort," Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as "law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.". Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the "NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022" adds a new provision entitled "Reporting of background check denials to State authorities," which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I'm not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. "To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.," Abbott said. "We are sending them...
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was 'stolen' from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was "stolen" from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn't, in Mr Trump's view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
