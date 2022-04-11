ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks

WTVR-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. — Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The proceedings started Monday in a courthouse in the city of Fairfax, Virginia. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)

Amber Heard is calling on several famous acquaintances for her upcoming defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 35, is being sued by Depp, 58, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed, but she did accuse the actor of domestic violence during their 2016 split, which he denied.)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
State
Washington State
Page Six

Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which will soon be coming to a small screen near you. A judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wages a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse. The 58-year-old actor was snapped Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire,...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Amber Heard says she's still paying the price for 'speaking out against men in power' ahead of $50M libel trial with ex Johnny Depp, plus more news

Amber Heard addresses upcoming courtroom showdown against ex, Johnny Depp. Amber Heard is taking a break from social media as she and her ex, Johnny Depp, head back to court. "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," Amber, 35, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on April 9. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote, referencing the 58-year-old actor's $50 million libel suit against her. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." Amber concluded by acknowledging "the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years," adding, "in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever." The former couple previously faced off in court in 2020 amid Johnny's suit against British tabloid The Sun, which he claimed had defamed him by referring to him as "a wife beater" in 2018. A judge found in favor of the publication after Amber testified he'd assaulted her before and during their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial - live: Jury picked as Amber Heard and actor face off in $50m defamation case

Johnny Depp’s multi-million defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard, began in Virginia on Monday morning with jury selection. Seven jurors and four alternates were picked to hear the case.He claims a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her former husband, was an abuser. Although the 35-year-old did not name the actor, lawyers for Depp say Heard’s allegations have made it difficult for the 58-year-old to land roles he previously did. Depp is known for starring in films such as Pirates...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during drug- and alcohol-fueled benders during which he became a "monster," her lawyers told a court Tuesday. "It's during these rages that Mr Depp engaged in verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Amber."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Hollywood#Domestic Violence#The Washington Post#The Associated Press#Ap#British
The Independent

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: What is an anti-SLAPP Provision?

The latest chapter in the long-running series of legal battles between divorced Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday, with the former suing the latter for defamation over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic violence.Although Ms Heard, 35, did not name her ex-husband in the December 2018 article, Mr Depp’s lawyers argue that readers were likely to assume he was the person responsible for the ordeal she alluded to and are suing for $50m, claiming that the piece caused their client to lose work.Mr Depp,...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Takes Aim At Amber Heard’s Believability In Opening Statement, But Her Team Has Their Own Take

Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s shared history, a series of ongoing legal proceedings have marked the dissolution of the couple’s marriage and personal relationship. With the most recent defamation suit starting just yesterday through jury selection proceedings, opening arguments have now commenced in the trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp’s legal team has taken aim at Heard’s believability in the matter, while the Aquaman star’s legal team has their own take on the matter.
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Washington

Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case

Jury selection began Monday in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser. Outside the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, more than a dozen women waved signs saying "Justice for Johnny" or "Wish He Never...
FAIRFAX, VA
KEYT

Potential defense opens up for Heard in Depp libel suit

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has ruled that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, can argue to a jury that she deserves protection from a libel lawsuit because the article she wrote dealt with a matter of public interest: domestic violence. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County, Virginia, after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies she was abused by Depp when the actors were married. Thursday’s hearing dealt with a Virginia law designed to protect people from nuisance lawsuits when they speak about matters of public concern. The judge said Heard can invoke the law as a possible defense when the case goes to trial next month.
FAIRFAX, VA
People

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Everything to Know About the Defamation Trial — Including How to Watch

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court. This Monday, April 11, will see the start of Depp's long-delayed defamation trial against ex-wife Heard, whom he met making the 2011 movie The Rum Diary and married in 2015. The pair then broke up in May 2016, when she sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy