ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

2 men shot at Norfolk Shop 'N Go

13newsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norfolk Police Department said the shooting...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Norfolk Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

WATCH: Video shows pickpocket in action, DC police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives requested the public's assistance in identifying the people involved in a March 15th robbery in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera in this video below. The suspects approached the victim from behind on March...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy