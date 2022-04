David J. Rochon, age 76, of Edmund, died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lafayette Manor. David was born on June 19, 1945 into the family of Andy and Magdalene Rochon. He was the oldest son in a family of seven siblings, four brothers and three sisters. He served in the Navy during Vietnam aboard jet carrier as an electrician. He returned home to Dodgeville, WI after his service and married his loving wife, Wilma “Willie” M. Hendrickson in 1975. He was a jack of all trades but eventually settled into his own business as a Farm Machine Mechanic, located in Edmund, WI. He raised his family while helping many local customers in his surrounding community. He was highly regarded for his amazing abilities to fix or make about anything that came into his shop. He was an incredibly unique and wonderful man to have around in times of difficulties.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO