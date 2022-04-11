NTSB is now part of the investigation into deadly weekend accident on MBTA Red Line

BOSTON — Authorities said a Boston man died after he got his arm caught in the door of a Red Line train as it left the Broadway MBTA Station.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Transit Police identified the victim as Robinson Lalin, 39, of Boston.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the Lalin got his arm stuck in the doorway of an inbound train and was dragged a short distance. He died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

“It’s horrifying,” passenger Gaby Sangiovanni told Boston 25. “You would hope the door would free open if you got stuck in it.”

No further details have been made available.

In a statement, the MBTA said, “as MBTA Transit Police detectives work to establish the facts, the investigation will include, but not be limited to, collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspections records. The NTSB has been notified of the incident and is assisting.”

