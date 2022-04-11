ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NTSB is now part of the investigation into deadly weekend accident on MBTA Red Line

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b61FO_0f5pxRaX00

BOSTON — Authorities said a Boston man died after he got his arm caught in the door of a Red Line train as it left the Broadway MBTA Station.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Transit Police identified the victim as Robinson Lalin, 39, of Boston.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the Lalin got his arm stuck in the doorway of an inbound train and was dragged a short distance. He died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

“It’s horrifying,” passenger Gaby Sangiovanni told Boston 25. “You would hope the door would free open if you got stuck in it.”

No further details have been made available.

In a statement, the MBTA said, “as MBTA Transit Police detectives work to establish the facts, the investigation will include, but not be limited to, collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspections records. The NTSB has been notified of the incident and is assisting.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Accident#Mbta Red Line#The Broadway Mbta Station#Mbta Transit Police#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Tennessee man arrested with 11 handguns at South Station, police say

John Pierre, 25, purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing them in the Boston area, according to authorities. Boston police seized 11 handguns at South Station on Monday from a Tennessee man, who they allege purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing the weapons locally.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Turnto10.com

2 construction workers stabbed; coworker in custody in Massachusetts

(AP) — Police say two construction workers suffered serious injuries when they were stabbed by a coworker during a dispute that apparently stemmed from a debt. Officers responded to a construction site in Cambridge at about 7:15 a.m. Monday. Deputy Superintendent Pauline Wells says the altercation began on the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating murder in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in Roxbury, after Boston Police found a woman stabbed to death Tuesday morning. Police responded to 1050 Tremont St. just before 9 a.m. following a 911 call. When they arrived on scene, police say they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy