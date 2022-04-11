ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton, NE

Bluejays baseball falls in midweek affair with Kansas State behind four Wildcat home runs

By JJ Mark
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA late three-run rally in the ninth was not enough to overcome a five-run deficit for the Creighton baseball team as they lost to Kansas State 7-5 Tuesday night. “We played really well in the second half of the game, especially that last inning,” coach Ed Servais said. “But, we got...

