ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooba, MS

EMCC to offer $500 in summer tuition assistance to qualified students

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College is offering $500 in tuition assistance to qualified Mississippi residents who are enrolled for a minimum of six credit hours this summer. It applies to current students and transfers. The tuition assistance...

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

University of Nebraska promises to offer more students free tuition

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska said Monday it is expanding the Nebraska Promise program to insure students with family incomes of $65,000 and less will be eligible to attend college without having to pay tuition. "Nebraska Promise" launched in 2020 with a family income threshold of $60,000...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Scooba, MS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UT Arlington to Cover Tuition for Some Undergraduate Students

The University of Texas at Arlington will cover tuition and additional fees for undergraduate students with family incomes under $85,000 a year, the university announced Wednesday. Under a new program, Blaze Forward, tuition and fees for new students will be covered for up to four years and transfer students who...
ARLINGTON, TX
WTOK-TV

More Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana program

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC/WTOK) - More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business. Horn Lake is the latest to join Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison and Clinton in opting out of the medical marijuana program. In a statement, the City of Horn Lake said it opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”
HORN LAKE, MS
Wyoming News

Employer-sponsored tuition assistance

Through financial assistance, employers can sometimes make the difference that enables someone to complete a post-secondary education. Employer-sponsored scholarships and tuition assistance are provided by a company to support employees seeking to further their education and skills. Companies such as UPS, Chipotle, Walmart, and Starbucks are just a handful of employers that will financially support their employees who go back to school. Chipotle will cover the entirety of an employee’s tuition depending on the program. Whether they’re part-time or full-time employees, Starbucks will pay 100% of the tuition for students who choose to get their bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University via its online program. This story originally appeared on College Ave and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuition Assistance#Economic Security#Emcc#Maymester#Leo#Coronavirus Aid Relief
KPVI Newschannel 6

UAHT offers free tuition with Arkansas Future Grant

HOPE, Ark. - Some students currently attending, or thinking about applying to the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana could possibly earn that degree or certificate for free. The college is now offering students a new grant to support programs that focus on providing training for in-demand skills that will...
COLLEGES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri could offer free tuition for jobs in nursing, transportation

(The Center Square) – High school graduates looking to become truck drivers, certified nurse assistants and medication technicians could receive free tuition under a bill in the Missouri Legislature. House Bill 2670, sponsored by Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, would expand the state’s A+ Scholarship program to include paying tuition...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WESH

Osceola County high school seniors offered free college tuition

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Yandell Fret is a senior at Liberty High School who said college was out of the question until he was told it’d be free. “At first I wasn’t really planning on going to college, but now since it’s free... I was planning on being a mechanic after high school anyway, but now I can get my degree in it and make a career out of that,” Fret said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WTOK-TV

Meridian Championship parade Friday in downtown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 6A girls basketball state champions, Meridian High School, are being honored with a championship parade Friday. The celebration continues until 6 p.m. Different floats and the Meridian band will be participating in the parade. After the parade concludes at city hall there will be...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi doctor convicted of hospice health care fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A federal jury has convicted a Mississippi doctor of referring and certifying patients to hospice care who were not terminally ill and didn’t know what sort of treatment they would be getting. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SuncoastPost

How to Prepare for College While in High School

When getting ready to attend a higher education institute, it might be challenging to know how to prepare and get ready. It might seem like there are too many things to do. However, finding ways to prepare and gaining some insight into what to expect can help you be better prepared.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy