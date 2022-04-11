ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ hit 'For All Mankind' returns for season 3 on June 10

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 1 day ago

Apple TV+ has announced that the third season of "For All Mankind" will stream from June 10, and with...

appleinsider.com

Apple Insider

'Apple Classical' app may be nearing, code in iOS 15.5 beta suggests

More evidence has been found that the planned expansion ofApple Music will be called "Apple Classical," according to code found in the latest iOS beta.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ announces first all-Spanish-language drama

A 10-episode medical drama called "Midnight Family" is now in production forApple TV+, and marks the streamer's first such show made entirely in Spanish.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Pachinko’ Review: Apple TV+ Hits the Jackpot With Miraculous Prestige Drama

In the race among the big streamers to focus more and more on content with global appeal — a challenge Netflix has been facing for years as it’s more or less hit a ceiling with stateside subscribers — Apple TV+ has hit the jackpot with “Pachinko,” a trilingual prestige drama that’s sure to rack up award nominations, appeal to the coveted Asian markets, and stun audiences anywhere with its Dickensonian soul and miraculous performances.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Uh-Oh. Nobody is Booking Disney’s $5000-a-Night ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

There’s been hype surrounding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel since it was first announced. Some of the hype has been an excitement for the immersive experience. But there’s also been a lot of backlash. And now that the hotel is officially open and the first reviews have come through, the hotel is definitely not struggling to keep up with bookings because it looks like no one is interested.
MOVIES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Users Are Getting A PlayStation 3 Arcade Classic For Free

Netflix subscribers should be grinning with glee at the news that they're getting three games for free through their account with the mega streaming service. One is an educational game to promote World Water Day, one is a harrowing and gritty zombie shooter, and one of them is a remaster of a banger from the PlayStation 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ anthology 'Truth Be Told' adds Gabrielle Union for season 3

The third season ofApple TV+ show "Truth Be Told" gains Gabrielle Union who will star alongside Octavia Spencer as the show tackles a new criminal investigation.
TV SERIES
9to5Mac

MLB․TV app for iOS and Apple TV overhauled ahead of 2022 season

Play ball! The MLB.TV app has a major upgrade just as the new season approaches. Through the app, you can stream out-of-market Major League Baseball games live or on demand on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. The update brings new content to 2022 Spring Training games, MLB Big Inning, and select Pregame and Postgame coverage.
MLB
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ renews 'Severance' for a second season

The disturbing, unsettlingApple TV+ hit "Severance" has been picked up for a second season, just ahead of its first year finale.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Apple orders psychological thriller series 'Constellation'

Apple TV+ has announced a new, conspiracy-based psychological thriller "Constellation," which is set to star Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple expected to announce a collaboration with K-pop group Seventeen on April 7

An Apple and K-pop group Seventeen collaboration may be announced on Thursday at the still unopened Myeong-dong Apple Store in South Korea.
BUSINESS

