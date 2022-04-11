‘Tour de Paws’ ride raises more than $15K for Spartanburg animal shelter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is an animal shelter in northern Tarrant County you may not know about. It opened about a year ago and houses nearly 400 animals. “This facility was built with more of the animals in mind, you know, for adoptions and not just housing them,” said Barry Alexander, manager of FWACC North Campus. The campus consists of seven buildings: reception, 5 animal kennels and a separate state-of-the-art medical facility to reduce disease. “So all of our sick animals are housed in here, so there is no transmission of respiratory infections,” said Anastasia Ramsey, Supervisor of Kennels. Each kennel has its...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO