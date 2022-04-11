ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

‘Tour de Paws’ ride raises more than $15K for Spartanburg animal shelter

By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bike ride that drew hundreds of cyclists to downtown Spartanburg raised more than $15,000 for the Humane Society. The 20th annual ‘Tour de Paws’ race...

www.foxcarolina.com

