Restaurants

Free coffee at Wawa on April 14, 2022!

By Meagan
moneysavingmom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Wawa? Don’t miss this coffee freebie on Thursday!. To celebrate...

Fox47News

Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen Is Giving Everyone Free Ice Cream on March 21

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day 2022 is finally upon us. On Monday, March 21, the soft serve chain is handing out one small vanilla ice cream cone—for free—per customer. The return of this sweet occasion is particularly exciting, considering that in 2021 and 2020, Dairy Queen canceled the giveaway due to challenges presented by the pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
News Channel Nebraska

Free Birthday Freebies 2022 | Free Things from 300 Stores, Restaurants & More

Originally Posted On: https://savemypenny.com/blog/free-birthday-freebies-2022-free-things-from-300-stores-restaurants-more/. Surprise! It’s your birthday! How about experiencing a complimentary three-course meal to celebrate? On this special day, you can enjoy the most delicious food without spending a single penny. You can even find some great deals with your favorite retailers to make sure your birthday is perfect.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

30% Want Chick-Fil-A To Bring Back This Discontinued Menu Item

While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Fans Waited In Line For Hours To Order At A New Popeyes

When Popeyes first came out with its crispy chicken sandwich in 2019, it was so popular it started what we now know as the Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Wars. In the U.S., people would wait in line for the chicken sandwiches for hours, and sometimes the crowds got so rowdy, they even became violent. But some folks claim that the chain's Louisiana-style fried chicken is totally worth waiting for. Even recently, a new group of hungry diners got the chance to enjoy Popeyes chicken, but once again the crowds resulted in long lines.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Coca-Cola's Newest Drink Has An Unusual Flavor

Coca-Cola is such a classic that more than a decade ago, it abandoned using the word "classic" to describe its original cola product, per The New York Times, redundant as it was. Nevertheless, the soft drink behemoth has been on an "out with the old, in with the new" tear. In 2020, Coca-Cola announced it was phasing out 200 of its beverage brands – none true fan favorites (except, of course, among sparse fans within certain demographics, per Fast Company). Since then, it's been a long, sweet goodbye to Odwalla, Tab, and Feisty Cherry Diet Coke, among others. In the place of the erstwhile (or imminently so), brands, Coke has been rolling out some new beverages, the most innovative of which are being developed under the auspices of a tech-centric platform dubbed Coca-Cola Creations, per a February 22 Coca-Cola press release.
FOOD & DRINKS

