ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan carried off on a stretcher after bizarrely failing to spot a catchable shot and being whacked in the stomach during second Test against South Africa

By David Wood for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan had to be carried off on a stretcher after a bizarre drop during the second Test against South Africa.

Mehidy was fielding at backward point when off the second delivery of the first over, Proteas opener Sarel Erwee hit a powerful shot off the back foot straight at him.

The 24-year-old lost sight of the ball completely, and was turning his head to his left believing it had gone past him, when the ball crashed into his stomach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eKUo_0f5pwQF500
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan had to be carried off on a stretcher after a bizarre drop

Mehidy fell to the ground in agony, clutching his stomach as the physio and medical staff ran onto the outfield to treat the injured fielder.

Mehidy left on a stretcher but returned a few minutes later.

He was welcomed back by his teammates on the pitch, and even got a little fist-bump from Dean Elgar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgwVe_0f5pwQF500
Mehidy fell to the ground in agony, clutching his stomach after being hit by the ball

A couple of overs later, his off-breaks were pressed into action, signalling that all was well in the Port Elizabeth Test.

The missed opportunity proved costly as Erwee went on to score 41 off 66 balls, helping the Proteas reach 179 for 6 in 39.5 overs before declaring and asking the visitors to chase the target of 413 runs to level the series.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 80 as South Africa won by 332 runs to seal a 2-0 series win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0Ahs_0f5pwQF500
Bangladesh physio and medical staff ran onto the outfield to treat the injured fielder

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Northern Ireland 0-5 England: Sarina Wiegman's side cruise to victory in their World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park... taking their goal tally to 68 goals in EIGHT games!

England have virtually booked their place at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland. Sarina Wiegman and her staff can’t quite book their flights to Australia and New Zealand yet, but they could start looking at hotels. Their place at next year’s tournament...
SPORTS
BBC

Samit Patel: Nottinghamshire all-rounder extends white-ball deal into 2023

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel has extended his white-ball contract to the end of the 2023 season. The 37-year-old has scored more than 20,000 runs and taken 686 wickets in all formats for the club. Patel, who bats right-handed but bowls left-arm spin, ended his involvement in red-ball cricket in 2020.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Daily Mail

Andrew McDonald gets the nod as national cricket coach thanks to impressive victorious Test tour of Pakistan - after Justin Langer's controversial sacking

Andrew McDonald has been rewarded for an impressive interim stint by being handed a four-year contract to coach the Australian men's cricket team. The favourite to secure the job full-time after Australia's recent 1-0 Test series win in Pakistan, McDonald's appointment was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Wednesday. The former...
SPORTS
SkySports

Andrew McDonald appointed head coach of Australia men's cricket team

Cricket Australia (CA) has appointed former Test all-rounder Andrew McDonald as head coach of the Australian men's team on a four-year contract. McDonald, 40, who has been interim head coach since February, joined Australia's coaching team in 2019 after leading Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades to all three domestic competition titles during the 2018-19 season.
WORLD
BBC

Marnus Labuschagne: Glamorgan batter relishes Stuart Broad battle

Glamorgan's Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is relishing the prospect of an intense "heated battle" with Nottinghamshire and England paceman Stuart Broad. The pair are likely to face off in a County Championship Division Two game at Trent Bridge on Thursday, 14 April. "I won't expect anything less from Broad and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rounder#Bangladesh#Stretcher#Proteas
BBC

Will Haydon-Wood: Wasps sign Newcastle Falcons fly-half for 2022-23 season

Wasps have signed fly-half Will Haydon-Wood from Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons for the 2022-23 campaign. The 21-year-old has scored 65 points in 13 appearances for the Falcons so far this season. An England Under-20 international, Haydon-Wood made his Premiership debut against Exeter Chiefs in May 2021. "We have been wanting...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy