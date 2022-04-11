Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan carried off on a stretcher after bizarrely failing to spot a catchable shot and being whacked in the stomach during second Test against South Africa

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan had to be carried off on a stretcher after a bizarre drop during the second Test against South Africa.

Mehidy was fielding at backward point when off the second delivery of the first over, Proteas opener Sarel Erwee hit a powerful shot off the back foot straight at him.

The 24-year-old lost sight of the ball completely, and was turning his head to his left believing it had gone past him, when the ball crashed into his stomach.

Mehidy fell to the ground in agony, clutching his stomach as the physio and medical staff ran onto the outfield to treat the injured fielder.

Mehidy left on a stretcher but returned a few minutes later.

He was welcomed back by his teammates on the pitch, and even got a little fist-bump from Dean Elgar.

A couple of overs later, his off-breaks were pressed into action, signalling that all was well in the Port Elizabeth Test.

The missed opportunity proved costly as Erwee went on to score 41 off 66 balls, helping the Proteas reach 179 for 6 in 39.5 overs before declaring and asking the visitors to chase the target of 413 runs to level the series.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 80 as South Africa won by 332 runs to seal a 2-0 series win.