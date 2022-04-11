ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon PM Mikati to visit Saudi Arabia during holy month of Ramadan -Al-Jadeed TV

BEIRUT, April 11 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday he will visit Saudi Arabia during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Al-Jadeed TV reported, in a sign of improving ties with the kingdom following the return of the its ambassador to Beirut after he was withdrawn during a diplomatic rift.

Saudi Arabia and fellow wealthy Gulf states were once major donors for Lebanon but relations have been strained for years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Writing by Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

