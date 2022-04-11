ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Mark Wahlberg reveals he drank GLASSES OF OLIVE OIL to gain weight for Father Stu... and says putting on 30 pounds 'really took a toll' on him

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

He is passionate about fitness.

But Mark Wahlberg was forced to ditch his healthy habits in order to gain 30 pounds for his upcoming film Father Stu.

In an interview with ET Online, Wahlberg revealed he drank glasses of olive oil in order to pack on the pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAdGL_0f5pwL4g00
'Not a lot of fun': Mark Wahlberg revealed he drank glasses of olive oil in order to pack on the pounds

'It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil. The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs.

'The last two weeks starches, and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible. So not a lot of fun.'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the fitness fanatic said the 'drastic' weight gain 'took a toll' on him.

'I put on 30 pounds and went from being a guy who was in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular degenerative disease,' Mark, 50, said.

'I was just turning 50 by the time we finished the movie, and I was eating 11,000 calories a day. That drastic weight gain really took a toll on me over the course of the last seven, eight months.

Mark, a fitness fan who loves showing off his muscles and workouts on his Instagram account, previously discussed the challenges of gaining weight for the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avwRN_0f5pwL4g00
Coming soon: Father Stu is based on the true story of Stuart Long, a boxer who leaves his native Montana for Los Angeles with dreams of becoming an actor

'Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories,' Mark explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over the summer. 'And it was fun for about an hour.'

It turns out gaining all that weight in just three weeks to play a real-life boxer turned priest Stuart Long was much more effort than he originally thought.

'It's such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out—you just don't eat, and exercise.'

'And this, even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun,' he told Jimmy.

Fallon added how much harder shedding extra weight becomes after a certain age, which Mark agreed with.

'Yeah, absolutely,' the Oscar nominee said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRy00_0f5pwL4g00
 'It was fun for about an hour': Mark, a fitness fanatic who loves showing off his rippling abs and workouts on his Instagram account, previously discussed the challenges of gaining weight for the role; pictured April 2022

'Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult.

'I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen.'

'And I was also crazy to have financed a lot of it myself. So I knew I was on a ticking clock on my own dime, and you get things done pretty quickly when that's the case.'

Father Stu is based on the true story of Stuart Long, a boxer who leaves his native Montana for Los Angeles with dreams of becoming an actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lH7Zn_0f5pwL4g00
Fitness fanatic: Mark showed off his transformation into Stu as he shared this 'before' photo of his rippling abs 

While scraping by as a supermarket clerk in the City of Angels, he falls for the beautiful Carmen, (Teresa Ruiz), who thwarts his romantic efforts because he isn't Catholic.

On his way to conversion, Stu is seriously injured in a terrible motorcycle accident. After his recovery, the former agnostic begins to wonder if there isn't something else out there for him and decides that rather than marry his girlfriend, he will go all in, and become a priest.

Walking the straight and narrow becomes even more difficult when he is diagnosed with an incurable degenerative muscle disease.

The newly ordained Father fights against the odds and in return inspires countless others on his spiritual journey.

Father Stu will be released in theaters on April 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZFbo_0f5pwL4g00
Based on a true story: Father Stu will be released in theaters on April 13

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Was Mark Wahlberg's Favorite Food Growing Up

Mark Wahlberg is an actor, producer, businessman, former model, and former rapper. His breakout role in film was as the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson's movie "Boogie Nights." Born and raised in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, Mark is the youngest of nine siblings. His brother Donnie Wahlberg, also achieved fame as a singer in New Kids on the Block and as an actor (per Britannica).
BOSTON, MA
CinemaBlend

Mark Wahlberg Has Been Getting To Know His Daughter’s Boyfriend, And He Shared Some Honest Thoughts On The Young Man

It’s normal to wonder what your girlfriend’s father thinks of you. Well, imagine dating a young woman whose father is none other than Academy award-nominee and fitness guru Mark Wahlberg! Mark Wahlberg’s 18 year-old daughter, Ella Rae, has been dating her boyfriend, James, for the past year. The actor opened up about what it was like to get to know the boyfriends, also sharing details of their bonding time together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Jimmy Fallon
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Gaining Weight#Et Online#Porterhouse#Entertainment Weekly
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Gabby Petito’s Brother & Best Friend Share Heartfelt Tributes for the Late Vlogger for Her 23rd Birthday

She's remembered as an "angel." Friends and family of Gabby Petito paid tribute to the late vlogger on social media on what would have been her 23rd birthday. "Going to watch the sunset and reminisce about the last sunset we saw together from here." Gabby's father Joseph Petito tweeted from Florida on March 20, the day after his daughter's actual birthday, along with a photos of a pier on the Gulf of Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy