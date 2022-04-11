Mark Wahlberg reveals he drank GLASSES OF OLIVE OIL to gain weight for Father Stu... and says putting on 30 pounds 'really took a toll' on him

He is passionate about fitness.

But Mark Wahlberg was forced to ditch his healthy habits in order to gain 30 pounds for his upcoming film Father Stu.

In an interview with ET Online, Wahlberg revealed he drank glasses of olive oil in order to pack on the pounds.

'Not a lot of fun': Mark Wahlberg revealed he drank glasses of olive oil in order to pack on the pounds

'It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil. The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs.

'The last two weeks starches, and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible. So not a lot of fun.'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the fitness fanatic said the 'drastic' weight gain 'took a toll' on him.

'I put on 30 pounds and went from being a guy who was in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular degenerative disease,' Mark, 50, said.

'I was just turning 50 by the time we finished the movie, and I was eating 11,000 calories a day. That drastic weight gain really took a toll on me over the course of the last seven, eight months.

Mark, a fitness fan who loves showing off his muscles and workouts on his Instagram account, previously discussed the challenges of gaining weight for the role.

Coming soon: Father Stu is based on the true story of Stuart Long, a boxer who leaves his native Montana for Los Angeles with dreams of becoming an actor

'Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories,' Mark explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over the summer. 'And it was fun for about an hour.'

It turns out gaining all that weight in just three weeks to play a real-life boxer turned priest Stuart Long was much more effort than he originally thought.

'It's such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out—you just don't eat, and exercise.'

'And this, even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun,' he told Jimmy.

Fallon added how much harder shedding extra weight becomes after a certain age, which Mark agreed with.

'Yeah, absolutely,' the Oscar nominee said.

'It was fun for about an hour': Mark, a fitness fanatic who loves showing off his rippling abs and workouts on his Instagram account, previously discussed the challenges of gaining weight for the role; pictured April 2022

'Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult.

'I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen.'

'And I was also crazy to have financed a lot of it myself. So I knew I was on a ticking clock on my own dime, and you get things done pretty quickly when that's the case.'

Father Stu is based on the true story of Stuart Long, a boxer who leaves his native Montana for Los Angeles with dreams of becoming an actor.

Fitness fanatic: Mark showed off his transformation into Stu as he shared this 'before' photo of his rippling abs

While scraping by as a supermarket clerk in the City of Angels, he falls for the beautiful Carmen, (Teresa Ruiz), who thwarts his romantic efforts because he isn't Catholic.

On his way to conversion, Stu is seriously injured in a terrible motorcycle accident. After his recovery, the former agnostic begins to wonder if there isn't something else out there for him and decides that rather than marry his girlfriend, he will go all in, and become a priest.

Walking the straight and narrow becomes even more difficult when he is diagnosed with an incurable degenerative muscle disease.

The newly ordained Father fights against the odds and in return inspires countless others on his spiritual journey.

Father Stu will be released in theaters on April 13.