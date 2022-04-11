ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

O Canada! Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Newfoundland, Labrador Ottawa and the Northwest Territories in May to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Prince Charles and Camilla will carry out an official tour of Canada as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Clarence House confirmed the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit in May and meet communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.

Canada is the overseas country most visited by Her Majesty, having toured the nation 22 times in an official capacity. Charles, 73, has travelled to the country 18 times.

The Prince Of Walkes first visited in 1970 with Her Majesty and his late father Prince Philip and in 1991 toured Canada with Princess Diana and their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxNuz_0f5pwKBx00
Prince Charles and Camilla will carry out an official tour of Canada as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The couple most recently visited Canada in 2017 when the couple met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation

Camilla, 74, has visited on four occasions, most recently in 2017 when the couple met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Mr Trudeau said in a statement: 'This spring, Canada will have the pleasure of welcoming Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.

During their visit, they will have the wonderful opportunity of seeing first-hand the diversity and kindness of Canadians and the beauty of our abundant natural landscapes that make us proud to call our country home.

'This year, Canadians and people across the Commonwealth are celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiJVY_0f5pwKBx00
The royal visit is part of the line-up of celebrations to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne including, Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving and a concert at Buckingham Palace

The Royal Tour, which coincides with this historic milestone, will be an opportunity for Their Royal Highnesses to take part in various initiatives to honour The Queen's service and dedication to our country, and meet with inspiring Canadians who are making a difference in our communities.

'On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses and showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.'

The Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming TV drama Suits, but now lives in the US with the Duke of Sussex and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry initially stayed in Canada after announcing they were quitting as senior working royals, before moving to California.

Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQleh_0f5pwKBx00
Her Majesty speaking during an audience at Windsor Castle, as national charities have said they will light community beacons to honour the Queen as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June

The royal visit is part of the line-up of celebrations to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne including, Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving and a concert at Buckingham Palace.

A royal expert warned today that the 'very tired' Queen will limit her Platinum Jubilee appearances to 'just a few' events after battling covid two months ago and ongoing mobility problems.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said the Queen ’s presence at jubilee events will be limited due to her frailty.

She said: 'It's going to be very difficult and I think they will only show her in a few instances, maybe at the service at St Paul's. That will be very important to her because she is a Christian.

'I don’t think we'll see her around and about. Maybe she'll be well enough to sit and watch horses. It won't be her, everywhere. But if she is there, she will appreciate the fact the public will be wanting to be there and supporting her.

'I imagine that the aides are worried that if the public don't see her, people may think that if she's not there it's not worth us going.

'I'm sure everyone in the Palace hopes that people will turn up to show their respects and say thank you for an extraordinary reign both in length and in breadth’.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Reportedly Trying To Replace Prince Philip As Monarch's Closest Confidante While Prince William, Prince Charles Continue Royal Duties?

Prince Andrew is allegedly trying to replace Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth's confidante. Prince Andrew escorted the Queen to Prince Philip's funeral service putting him front and center during the event. While his presence raised some eyebrows, it also sparked various speculations. According to a recent report, he is allegedly positioning himself to replace the late Duke of Edinburgh as his mom's confidante.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Raised 'Red Flag' Concern About Recreating Queen, Prince Philip's Land Rover Commissioning Parade In Jamaica, Royal Biographer Robert Fiorito Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reluctant about the commissioning parade riding in Jamaica. Prince William and Kate Middleton received an intense backlash during their visit to Jamaica for recreating the Queen and Prince Philip's parade in a Land Rover. However, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly raised concern about it finding it a "red flag." But it was the host country that allegedly requested them to do it.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
St Paul
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson And Future King 'Does Nothing' Unless Convinced Something Is Worthwhile, Royal Biographer Claims

Prince William only does something worthwhile and will not hesitate to skip unimportant events. Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence at the recently concluded 2022 BAFTAs received mixed reactions. The Duke of Cambridge, in particular, was criticized for missing the event when he has been the president of the academy since 2010. However, several netizens also defended him.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's gift to Sophie Wessex following Prince Philip's memorial service

The royal family held the Duke of Edinburgh's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday as they bid an emotional farewell to the much-loved patriarch. The following day, it was announced that the Queen has appointed The Countess of Wessex to a role that was previously held by the monarch's late husband – an incredible honour.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly Told By Jamaica's PM They Want To Drop The British Monarch As Their Head Of State

Jamaica wants to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state as it seeks true independence. Queen Elizabeth II has been the head of state of Jamaica for years, but the country wants to move on from the monarchy. Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and Middleton their plans to be an independent nation during the royal couple's visit on Wednesday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Canada#Walkes#Canadians#Commonwealth
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William, Kate Middleton Shock: Cambridges Reportedly Moving To Windsor This Summer To Be Near Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew Won't Budge?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving to Windsor to be nearer to Queen Elizabeth. Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly making ways to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are allegedly scouting for places to stay in Windsor amid reports that Prince Andrew has been a regular visitor of the Queen in Windsor Castle.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jamaica to Begin Process of Removing Queen as Head of State After William and Kate's Tour

Jamaica will begin the process of removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state after Prince William and Duchess Kate leave the country this week, BAZAAR.com has learned. It comes amid the Cambridges' royal tour, which palace sources have described as a "charm offensive" to win over people of the Caribbean, where the queen remains the reigning monarch of eight countries.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 8, & Princess Charlotte, 6, Look So Grown Up At Prince Philip’s Service: Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest children to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Several members of the Royal Family attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, March 29. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, were at Westminster Abbey to honor their great-grandfather, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The royal siblings were pictured arriving at the event with their parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, son Prince Louis, 3, is too young to attend the service.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex’s Relationship With Prince William Changed After His Army Stint? Tensions Between Siblings Reportedly Unresolved

Prince William and Prince Harry used to be very close. Growing up, the siblings had no one else but each other to lean on. Prince William and Prince Harry also had some shared experiences that no one else could relate to. And they also helped each other deal with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce, as well as the latter’s death.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry DID feature in Prince Philip's memorial but only in archive footage shown by the BBC - as Prince Philip's ex-protection officer brands his absence amid a security row and family tensions 'pathetic'

Prince Harry has been criticisied for missing his grandfather's memorial service today, amid a row over security and strained relations with his relatives. But despite the family tensions, the Duke of Sussex was included in today's commemorations, after archive footage of Harry speaking about his late grandather was used as part of the BBC's coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy