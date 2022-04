PORTLAND (WGME) -- The red-hot USM softball team will host UMass-Boston Tuesday afternoon in a doubleheader in Gorham. Since returning from Florida, the Huskies have won three straight and five of their last six. Leading the way has been sophomore shortstop Madison Day, who Monday was named the Little East Conference Player of the Week. The former Oxford Hills standout is currently hitting well over .300 after going 7/7 in two games against Rhode Island College.

GORHAM, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO