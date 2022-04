Both east and westbound Loop 202 will face temporary closures between Loop 101 and Priest Drive in Chandler. The eastbound route will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The westbound route will close from 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 21 DAYS AGO