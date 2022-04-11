ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth man released on bail sought by police after fingerprints return with different name

By Julius Ayo
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KK7HN_0f5pults00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man recently released on bail after being connected to 7 commercial burglaries is once again wanted after his fingerprints came back with a different name.

PREVIOUS: Portsmouth man arrested for 2 attempted dollar store burglaries, named person of interest in 5 others

Earlier this month, police responded to reports of attempted burglaries at the Dollar General near the 1700 block of Effingham Street and the Family Dollar near the 1500 block of High Street.

Once they got to the Dollar General on Effingham, officers found and arrested 48-year-old “Shawntay Dudley.” He is currently facing two counts of attempted commercial burglary.

After further investigation, police say “Dudley” was also named as a person of interest in the commercial burglaries below:

  • Dollar Delites on Towne Point Road (Feb. 26)
  • Dollar General on Portsmouth Boulevard (Feb. 28)
  • Family Dollar on High Street (March 1)
  • Dollar General on Portsmouth Boulevard (March 5)
  • Family Dollar on High Street

After he was released from jail on bond however, police say his fingerprints came back with a different name.

Duddley, whose name came up as 47-year-old Jason L. Vaughan, is once again being sought by police on additional charges of two counts of destruction of property, forgery, and giving false identification to police.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvnLs_0f5pults00
48-year-old Shawntay Dudley/ 47-year-old Jason L. Vaughan (Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Margie McCormick
1d ago

Why in the world was he allowed to post bail with that string of charges? Oh, right, a democratic majority city.

