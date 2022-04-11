Historic Plaza Theatre Getting Some Big Donations For Planned Restoration

The idea of perspective is bandied about, toyed with, and turned on its head in this Upper East Side apartment, where London-based womenswear designer Jessica Kayll and her partner, New York real estate developer Mark Fisch, have set up their stateside home. For starters, the pandemic forced U.K. interior designer Rachel Chudley to conjure what she calls a “modernist baroque” tableau of texture and color, soul, and wit in her first American project from a transatlantic distance, having only been to the Fifth Avenue apartment once, when it was just four boxy rooms woefully bereft of any architectural charm.

