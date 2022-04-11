ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Tristan Thompson on ‘The Kardashians’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Under the magnifying glass. Following many public ups and downs, it is no surprise that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 's relationship will continue to be a major topic of discussion on Hulu's reality series The Kardashians .

"Right now, Tristan and I are just friends. I love the relationship that he and I have but my biggest focus is being a mom to my beautiful angel True," Khloé, 37, told the cameras during The Kardashians debut episode, which premieres on Thursday, April 14.

The Good American cofounder noted that Tristan, 31, had different plans, adding, "I know if Tristan had his way, we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

Fans originally watched Khloé's ups and downs with the athlete unfold on Keeping Up With the Kardashians . The former couple were first linked in September 2016 and welcomed their daughter less than two years later.

Days before Khloé gave birth, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating with multiple women . The pair stayed together at the time. They later pulled the plug on their romance after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner 's former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

The on and off duo rekindled their romance in August 2020 after spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year later, however, Us confirmed that they called it quits again.

During the Hulu series premiere, Khloé admitted that she has "a lot of reservations and guards up" when it comes to Tristan because of their past. "Tristan is very determined on us getting back together," she shared. "He goes to therapy quite often — a couple of times a week. We now even do couples therapy together. I say couples but it is really his therapy that I am asked to join."

Amid filming the first season of The Kardashians , the NBA player's private life made headlines again when news broke that he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols . In Tristan's court response, he acknowledged that he hooked up with the fitness model in March 2021 — while he was still dating Khloé.

In January 2022, the Canada native publicly acknowledged the child's paternity one month after Theo's birth . He is also the father of 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig .

Following the drama, Khloé confirmed that viewers will see the events unfold on screen.

"It will be addressed on the show," the Revenge Body host told Variety last month. "We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn't really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don't ever talk about it."
'
She added: "I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it's not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it."

One month later, the KUWTK alum opened up about where the exes stand now . “I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me,” Khloé told Robin Roberts during an interview on April 6. “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe."

Scroll down for everything Khloé and her family have said when it comes to her relationship with Tristan:

Comments / 9

EVELINE Fienberg
2d ago

Give it Time, she will be back with him. They are addicted to each other. Why would she be in couples therapy if she had absolutely no interest in getting back with him.

Reply
3
Related
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jordyn Woods
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Nba#Hulu#American#Boston Celtics
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian's Shocking Announcement: 'I Love' My Nose Job

While the Kardashian sisters have historically been adamant about denying having plastic surgery done, fans are praising Khloe Kardashian, 37, for being open about undergoing rhinoplasty in a new interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts that aired last night. The Good American founder talked about her decision to get a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy