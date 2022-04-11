Everything Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Tristan Thompson on ‘The Kardashians’

Under the magnifying glass. Following many public ups and downs, it is no surprise that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 's relationship will continue to be a major topic of discussion on Hulu's reality series The Kardashians .

"Right now, Tristan and I are just friends. I love the relationship that he and I have but my biggest focus is being a mom to my beautiful angel True," Khloé, 37, told the cameras during The Kardashians debut episode, which premieres on Thursday, April 14.

The Good American cofounder noted that Tristan, 31, had different plans, adding, "I know if Tristan had his way, we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

Fans originally watched Khloé's ups and downs with the athlete unfold on Keeping Up With the Kardashians . The former couple were first linked in September 2016 and welcomed their daughter less than two years later.

Days before Khloé gave birth, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating with multiple women . The pair stayed together at the time. They later pulled the plug on their romance after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner 's former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

The on and off duo rekindled their romance in August 2020 after spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year later, however, Us confirmed that they called it quits again.

During the Hulu series premiere, Khloé admitted that she has "a lot of reservations and guards up" when it comes to Tristan because of their past. "Tristan is very determined on us getting back together," she shared. "He goes to therapy quite often — a couple of times a week. We now even do couples therapy together. I say couples but it is really his therapy that I am asked to join."

Amid filming the first season of The Kardashians , the NBA player's private life made headlines again when news broke that he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols . In Tristan's court response, he acknowledged that he hooked up with the fitness model in March 2021 — while he was still dating Khloé.

In January 2022, the Canada native publicly acknowledged the child's paternity one month after Theo's birth . He is also the father of 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig .

Following the drama, Khloé confirmed that viewers will see the events unfold on screen.

"It will be addressed on the show," the Revenge Body host told Variety last month. "We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn't really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don't ever talk about it."

She added: "I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it's not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it."

One month later, the KUWTK alum opened up about where the exes stand now . “I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me,” Khloé told Robin Roberts during an interview on April 6. “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe."

Scroll down for everything Khloé and her family have said when it comes to her relationship with Tristan: