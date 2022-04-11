One man critically injured, now stable after shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County and Richmond Police Departments responded to a report of a shooting near the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on the city/county line.

According to a Henrico County Police Department tweet , officers found a single male victim with critical injuries at the scene near the Community Supermarket at 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Scene of shooting on 1900 block Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Shooting near the Community Market at 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond (Photo courtesy of Henrico County Police Department).

Lt. Matt Pecka of the Henrico County Police Department confirmed that the victim had suffered from a gunshot wound. He said the victim was simply walking through the area when he was approached and shot.

The victim was transported to a VCU Medical Center with critical injuries, but is now considered to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://p3tips.com .

