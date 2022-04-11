ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Throw This Blazer Over Any Ensemble to Instantly Elevate Your Look

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know, we know — you're probably aware of how trendy blazers are right now. At one point, we reserved these garments exclusively for office ensembles — but now you can wear them to suit any vibe! Case in point: Just take a peek at the many #OOTDs centered around blazers Hailey Bieber has put together. The supermodel truly knows how to make a statement, whether she's casually grabbing a coffee or stepping out on the red carpet!

Inspired by her outfits, we decided to go on the hunt to find a blazer of our own for the spring. Taking notes from Bieber, we opted to scoop up an oversized version and found the perfect one on Amazon !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HGxC_0f5pssu900
Grlasen Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer Amazon
See it!

Get the Grlasen Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer for prices starting at $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This blazer from Grlasen is a staple that every wardrobe needs. It has an oversized silhouette which makes it feel more relaxed and ultra-comfortable to boot. The lapel is also larger than most on the market, which complements the fit of this garment. Additionally, there are shoulder pads to add some structure to the look — plus two pockets on the sides of the hips for convenience!

You can wear this blazer with a get-up that's as chill as leggings and a crop top. It's the easiest way to elevate the aesthetic in a pinch! You can throw it on over a dress, jeans and so much more. The possibilities are endless — this is as versatile as it gets! It's available in multiple shades that we're obsessed with, including some hues that are ideal for spring. Go for a staple neutral or the chic black pick, or be bold with a pop of pink or green!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWiRn_0f5pssu900
Grlasen Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer Amazon
See it!

Get the Grlasen Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer for prices starting at $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

There is no limit when it comes to the different ways that you can wear this blazer , and shoppers say that the quality and fit are exactly what they were looking for. Simply put, there's no wrong way to rock this piece — but in case it's not your style, we also adore this oversized number from Open Edit , this linen version from Topshop and this leather option from Bardot !

See it: Get the Grlasen Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer for prices starting at $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Boho-Chic Spring Dress Even Comes With a Belt

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Grlasen and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners ,
Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com
. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

21 Stylish Shorts That Will Make You Love Your Legs — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shorts are a complicated subject for many of us — maybe even most of us. We get so excited for shorts weather, year after year, but when it comes time to actually put them on, we don’t always […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

Olivia Jade Elevates Oversized Blazer & Baggy Jeans With Pointy Boots at Sunny Vodka Party

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Jade stepped out in a trendy, oversized look last night. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum attended the Sunny Vodka Party in LA on Tuesday. The party was thrown for Sunny Vodka, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s new liquor. Stassie attended the event, as well as Tana Mongeau and Chantel Jeffries. Olivia wore a black oversized blazer left unbuttoned with a black bra top underneath. She also wore a pair of high-waisted baggy off-white pants with blue stitching and several pockets. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her dark hair down in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DFW Community News

How to Elevate Your Everyday Work Look

So I think it’s safe to say that most of us are officially going back to work; at least a couple of days a week. Since so many of us have been working from home, I thought it would be a great time to talk about how to elevate your everyday work look. With just a few key pieces you can go back to work feeling stylish and confident. Let’s go!
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Hypebae

Elevate Your Look With Insert Name Here's Extra Long Braids

Insert Name Here has dropped its extra-long Lara Braid. The release is accompanied by the Filling Fine and the No Fly Zone Pomade for a sleek look. The Lara Braid measures 34 inches long and arrives in 17 colorways including “Red Wine,” “Platinum Blonde” and “Jet Black.” The hair extension can be attached to one’s pony and braided to create seamless blending.
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

9 Flatware Sets That'll Elevate Your Table

A new season always bring us one thing along with the excitement: the feeling to shop. There's something about making your space feel fresh that gets us in the mood to host and celebrate again. This spring, we're revamping all things kitchen, and one thing on the list you won't want to forget is flatware. While this isn't something you buy often, it might just be the upgrade you've been waiting for.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ensembles#Blazers#Best Gifts#The Grlasen Women
Observer

The Best Spring Candles to Elevate Any Space This Season

It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but we’ve finally made it to the official start of spring. It might still be a little early to trade in all our sweaters and layers for sundresses and sandals, but it’s the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home swap. Nothing elevates the atmosphere and refreshes a space like a luxe scented candle, especially one in a wonderfully spring-y aroma, so take this is a sign to light up a fresh new fragrance at home right now.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Shares Her Top Coachella Shoes, Packing Tips and More on ‘This is Paris’

Click here to read the full article. Pasi Hilton is Coachella-ready — and this week, she’s sharing her top tips to navigating the music festival on her podcast, “This is Paris.” When it comes to the two-weekend-long festival, Hilton is a verified expert — being dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” from attending for years. Though the socialite is only planning to attend Coachella’s first weekend with fiancé Carter Reum, Hilton shares her advice on navigating it from the Revolve Social Club. Hilton’s top tips involve packing “extra shoes,” as well as planning outfits in advance. Hilton is planning her own outfits last-minute this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheddar News

Gorillas Looks to Bring Instant Gratification to Grocery Deliveries

In New York City, where every second counts, rapid grocery delivery service Gorillas hopes to shave minutes from your day. "Very few people want to spend all Saturday in the grocery store, in line, and dealing with the crowded aisles and all this different stuff," Gorillas director of U.S. operations Adam Wacenske said. "We kind of take that whole what used to be a day-long process and condense it so that people enjoy the rest of their lives."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher are among dozens of celebrity investors piling into crypto startup MoonPay

Ashton Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg are among 60 new celebrity investors in fintech startup MoonPay. The company lets users buy cryptocurrencies using conventional payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers or mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. In November, MoonPay announced its first-ever...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Must-Have! La Mer and Augustinus Bader Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's a wonderful day for beauty. If you've been dreaming of swapping out your "meh" skincare products for picks from the luxurious brands always on your wish list, this is the time to make that dream a reality. […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy