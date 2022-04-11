Throw This Blazer Over Any Ensemble to Instantly Elevate Your Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know, we know — you're probably aware of how trendy blazers are right now. At one point, we reserved these garments exclusively for office ensembles — but now you can wear them to suit any vibe! Case in point: Just take a peek at the many #OOTDs centered around blazers Hailey Bieber has put together. The supermodel truly knows how to make a statement, whether she's casually grabbing a coffee or stepping out on the red carpet!

Inspired by her outfits, we decided to go on the hunt to find a blazer of our own for the spring. Taking notes from Bieber, we opted to scoop up an oversized version and found the perfect one on Amazon !

Get the Grlasen Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer for prices starting at $49 at Amazon!

This blazer from Grlasen is a staple that every wardrobe needs. It has an oversized silhouette which makes it feel more relaxed and ultra-comfortable to boot. The lapel is also larger than most on the market, which complements the fit of this garment. Additionally, there are shoulder pads to add some structure to the look — plus two pockets on the sides of the hips for convenience!

You can wear this blazer with a get-up that's as chill as leggings and a crop top. It's the easiest way to elevate the aesthetic in a pinch! You can throw it on over a dress, jeans and so much more. The possibilities are endless — this is as versatile as it gets! It's available in multiple shades that we're obsessed with, including some hues that are ideal for spring. Go for a staple neutral or the chic black pick, or be bold with a pop of pink or green!

Get the Grlasen Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer for prices starting at $49 at Amazon!

There is no limit when it comes to the different ways that you can wear this blazer , and shoppers say that the quality and fit are exactly what they were looking for. Simply put, there's no wrong way to rock this piece — but in case it's not your style, we also adore this oversized number from Open Edit , this linen version from Topshop and this leather option from Bardot !

