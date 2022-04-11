ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

One dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

By Bill Shannon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bQRx_0f5pslyI00

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened April 8 in Croydon, PA. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

Man flees police, throws toilet from roof of apartment building

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in 2-motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Croydon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
Bucks County, PA
Sports
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Traffic Accident#Wtaj
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy