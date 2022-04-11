ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO investigating potential danger of new Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gR8Lt_0f5psVnY00
The WHO has identified and has started to monitor two new Omicron subvariants. EPA/NEIL HALL

The World Health Organization is investigating two new sub-variants of the highly contagious Omicron strain of COVID-19 to determine if they pose a greater risk.

The organization announced Monday it’s tracking a few dozen cases of BA.4 and BA.5, sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron strain.

The WHO is keeping tabs on the two subvariants to determine whether they are more dangerous — or even more infectious — than previous strains because of their “additional mutations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVrDQ_0f5psVnY00
Family members of those who died of COVID walk past the National Covid Memorial wall in London, on March 29, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdnkU_0f5psVnY00
The organization announced Monday that it’s tracking a few dozen cases of BA.4 and BA.5, sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron strain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJrjy_0f5psVnY00
BA.5 cases have been reported in both South Africa and Botswana.

Omicron’s original variant has already mutated multiple times. The second mutation of the Omicron strain, known as BA.2, now represents nearly 94% of all global cases and is more contagious than other sub-strains.

The organization is monitoring a few dozen BA.4 cases in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, Scotland and England. The cases have been reported from Jan. 10 to March 30.

BA.5 cases, meanwhile, have been reported in both South Africa and Botswana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFreY_0f5psVnY00
The second mutation of the Omicron strain, known as BA.2, now represents nearly 94% of all global cases.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcLKA_0f5psVnY00
The organization is monitoring a few dozen BA.4 cases in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, Scotland and England.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnFf0_0f5psVnY00
The WHO is keeping tabs on the two subvariants to determine whether they are more dangerous — or even more infectious.

Botswana’s health ministry said Monday that it has identified four cases of BA.4 and BA.5. The four infected individuals were fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

With Post wires

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

New COVID-19 Variant Worse than Omicron might Emerge in Next Two Years, Says UK Epidemiologist

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Botswana#England#Covid#Ba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy