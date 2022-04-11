ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: Exploding manholes in Times Square send NYC tourists running

By Luke Gentile
 1 day ago

A series of exploding manholes drove tourists out of Times Square Sunday and into midtown Manhattan .

At least three manholes burst into flames after 6:45 p.m. in an area of Times Square crowded with tourists on Sunday evening, according to the New York City Fire Department.


No injuries have been confirmed, according to a report .


Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were discovered near where the explosions occurred, and city officials are venting the area, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

The explosions were caught on camera by witnesses, who posted the incident on social media.

"There's just a huge explosion," one witness said. "It didn't sound extraordinarily close, but it definitely was an explosion."

New York City manhole fires doubled from 2020 to 2021, with 6,104 taking place last year, the report noted.

