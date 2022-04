On April 28 at 3 p.m., artist and writer, Robert Kroeger, will come to the Champaign County Historical Society and Museum (CCHS) to demonstrate his technique for creating portraits of barns made from his sketches and photos of barns he located in Ohio. The painting produced in the demonstration will be raffled off. At that same event, he will sign his book “Historic Barns of Ohio” wherein he painted a barn located in each county in Ohio, and wrote an essay on each.

