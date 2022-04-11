ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Alice Cooper coming to Springfield

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to rock out with Alice Cooper in Springfield this fall!. As part of his "Detroit Muscle" tour, Alice Cooper will be performing at the Bank of Springfield Center on October 1. The VIP pre-sale is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 10am...

WZOZ 103.1

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Moody Amphitheater in Austin. These shows are in addition to their previously announced trek, which kicks off June 3 and includes a set at the Bonnaroo music festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

‘Stars in the House’ telethon featuring Josh Groban, Steve Martin & more to benefit Ukraine this weekend

All-stars from the musical theater world are lining up to make some music to benefit Ukraine this weekend. Josh Groban, Billy Porter, Steve Martin, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin and many more will take part in “Stars in the House,” a telethon taking place noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 26, and streaming via the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel and on SiriusXM’s Stars109.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Alice Cooper, St. Paul, Animal Collective, Koe Wetzel, Sunstar and more

Here’s a look at the week with some legends, some rising stars and a crazy Friday night. Parquet Courts (Mr. Smalls): With “Sympathy for Life,” the Brooklyn post-punk band is already seven albums into a career that started back in 2010, when Andrew Savage and Austin Brown met at the University of North Texas. The band continues to evolve, this time taking influences from New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd, and working with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). “‘Wide Awake!’ [the 2018 album] was a record you could put on at a party,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Sympathy For Life’ is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music.” Opening the show is Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar, who debuted last year with “Afrique Victime,” a blend of folk, blues, rock, field recordings and electronics that won him the accolade of “the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara”. 8 p.m. $25-$30; mrsmalls.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KOLR10 News

StoryCorps Mobile Tour coming to Springfield Library Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio is partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Library District to host the StoryCorps Mobile Tour at The Library Center in Springfield.  In a StoryCorps interview, two people who know and care about one another record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
930 AM KMPT

Brace for it Montana, The Cold Is Here for a While

Breaking News: I-94 is closing as of 4 p.m. Tuesday from Billings to the Montana/ North Dakota state line due to extremely heavy snow fall. This news just came in shortly before 4 from the Montana Highway Patrol. ORIGINAL POST. The photo above (taken near Stanford) is a common scene...
MONTANA STATE
QuadCities.com

‘Just Desserts,’ Alice Cooper, The Rodeo And More In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
