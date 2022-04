I have vivid memories of paging through the original Pleasant Co. catalog when I was 9 years old. Most of my free time was dedicated to Cabbage Patch Kids, but my perspective on dolls shifted as I flipped through the glossy publication featuring American Girl dolls. Accompanied by more than a birth certificate and a quirky name, these new playmates came with historically rich backstories that sparked my imagination in a new way.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO