Bedford Township last week became the second municipality in Monroe County to officially support the Monroe County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Panel’s non-motorized trail and bicycle plan. On April 5, the township board of trustees unanimously approved a resolution of support for the advisory panel’s plan, and also agreed to contribute $2,000 toward the creation and installation of 40 signs for the 100-mile bicycling route that the advisory panel intends to create to connect the municipalities of Monroe County. These signs...

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO