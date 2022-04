The Michigan high school track season has already gotten a few warm-up laps in but the truly meaningful reps are yet to hit the pavement this spring. Before we start digging into the 2022 girls track and field season around the Muskegon area, let’s take a look at who some of the top returning local athletes are this spring and who might be due for a breakout campaign.

