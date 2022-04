Albany NY, United States: Newborn Screening Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global newborn screening market was valued at ~US$ 940 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2031. Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism in order to identify the disease. Newborn screening helps in the early detection of serious genetic diseases, which may result in disability or death if not treated at the initial stage. Different types of instrument and assay kits are used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders. Hearing screening devices and pulse oximeter are regularly used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders.

