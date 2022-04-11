ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Missing Florida teen Saige Stiles found safe, police say

By Athina Morris, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 1 day ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have located missing Port St. Lucie teenager Saige Stiles after a day-long search Monday.

Authorities said Saige Stiles, 15, disappeared while walking to Treasure Coast High School.

According to police, Saige’s friend called 911 after the teen told her she was being followed.

The friend gave police Saige’s location. When officers arrived, the teen was nowhere to be found, but her backpack and phone were located nearby.

Before she was found, Saige was sighted walking on a road at 11 a.m. Police said she was not in an any apparent danger or distress.

“She just was walking. Didn’t appear she was in danger or distress. Just walking through the backyard,” Port St. Lucie police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said at a news conference Monday.

Police were searching for the teen in a large wooded area Monday morning. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office was using a helicopter to survey the area.

Eventually, a member of the Florida’s Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter found the teenager on Paar Drive, police said.

“Saige is in good health and with PSLPD Detectives,” the department said. “Big thanks to Michael for finding Saige and our media partners/community for sharing this event all day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

