(The Center Square) – Maine’s agricultural sector is pushing for state funding to help farmers test for and remove soil contamination from so-called "forever" chemicals. The proposal, which went before the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Tuesday, would create a new $100 million state fund to pay for testing, health monitoring and cleanup of and from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, toxic compounds that have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.

AGRICULTURE ・ 27 DAYS AGO