Officer Sean Finn was hospitalized with severe COVID Pneumonia on January 1. His condition worsened, and six days later he was placed on a ventilator. After showing no promising signs of improvement, Officer Finn was flown to a south Florida hospital where he was placed on ECMO, a full lung bypass. All of this while in the midst of full kidney failure. This nine-year Franklin Police Veteran, husband, and father to two little girls is still on a ventilator and ECMO. Miraculously, he is awake, alert, and slowly but steadily improving.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 28 DAYS AGO