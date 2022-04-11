ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Dessert might seem like an afterthought for some of us when we pick up fast food for lunch or dinner. But don't underestimate how much those little add-ons can add up for the major fast-food chains.

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today.

Taco Bell's (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report cinnamon twists have also been around since the '80s, which ought to tell you just how much customers love these fried puffs of rice and flour and their not-too-sweet coating of sugar.

These seem to have nothing to do with Mexican-inspired food, but they work somehow (much better than the Choco Taco did, which is apparently making a nostalgia-fueled return this year).

Other chains like Restaurant Brands' (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King take a different route with desserts, favoring a rotating menu of pie slices rather than leaning on one signature classic. And while most of us have probably had one of those pies at one time or another, they just don't have the same legendary status as a Frosty.

The fast-food industry is betting big on an unusual flavor becoming a customer favorite this spring. And while it's certainly a tasty one, it's just not something you expect to find when you swing through the drive-thru.

What's New on McDonald's Dessert Menu?

McDonald's is known for two signature desserts: soft-serve ice cream cones (when the machines aren't broken, that is) and its McFlurry line.

But the classic fast-food brand also aims to innovate with its McCafe Bakery line, which offers treats like pull-apart doughnuts and apple fritters. And now a brand-new dessert is coming that does not seem like an item you'd typically find at the drive-thru.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMCMq_0f5ppswM00
McDonald's Japan

This teaser, posted on the McDonald's Japan Twitter account on April 10, makes clear that customers can look forward to trying a banana macaron very soon, perhaps with a hint of maple syrup.

While the flavor is new for McDonald's, the macaron itself is not. The chain actually debuted them back in 2013 in Australia. McDonald's Japan currently offers them in green tea, chocolate, vanilla, citron, and raspberry. They retail for 170 yen (US$1.35) each.

McDonald's France also has them and offers a few different flavors to cater to its customers' tastes, including salted butter and pistachio.

McDonald's has never offered the macarons to the American market despite the rising popularity of the dessert in the states, with some malls even offering dedicated macaron shops. But perhaps QSR believes the dessert wouldn't appeal to an audience that has preferred fried pies for so long.

Of course, with its profit soaring in 2021, McDonald's can afford to take some chances in this menu venue, so if its bet on bananas doesn't resonate, it can always try something else in a few months. Meantime, if it could get those macarons over to U.S. menus, that profit might go even higher.

Comments / 54

Jody Rausch
1d ago

they should definitely NOT bring a special ice cream anything. their ice cream machines don't work, EVER!

Reply(2)
27
garrett Willard
1d ago

None of these compares to a Popeyes Apple Pie. It is the best thing that I have ever had from a fast food restaurant.

Reply(2)
10
Titans Bertram
1d ago

Bringing back the fried pies is a no brainer for McDonald's.

Reply
27
Related
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Dessert#Food Industry#Inflation#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Wen#Taco Bell#Mexican#The Choco Taco#Restaurant Brands#Qsr
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
Thrillist

Subway Adds 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway has a new digital-only menu called The Vault, which offers Subway customers exclusive sandwich options that they can only order through the Subway website and app. Each sandwich in The Vault is made in partnership with a legendary athlete. Earlier in March, Subway added a new Italian sandwich called the Benissimo to The Vault, crafted in collaboration with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy