Colorado Springs, CO

Deputy Chief selected to serve Colorado Springs Chief of Police

By KRDO News
 1 day ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers nominated Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez on Monday to serve as the Chief of Police for the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

“Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community,” said Suthers. “Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships.”

In 1995, Vasquez joined CSPD right after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 1/2 years.

In previous years, Vasquez has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence (Metro VIN) Division, and on the DEA Task Force.

In 2011, Vasquez was promoted to Lieutenant in Patrol before moving to the Violent Crimes Section. That's where he oversaw the Homicide, Assault, Robbery, and Victim Advocacy Units.

In 2017, Vasquez moved to the Specialized Enforcement Divison where he also oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section, and Protective Security Section.

According to a news release, Vasquez graduated from the Colorado State University. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and a Master's degree in Criminal Justice. Also, he is a graduate of the Center of Creative Leadership and the FBI National Academy.

