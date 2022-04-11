ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski kisses Camille Kostek before hosting Kids’ Choice Awards

And a kiss for good luck.

Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek had a sweet moment Saturday ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, in which the NFL vet, 32, served as one of the night’s emcees.

The longtime couple posed for photos on the orange carpet in Santa Monica, Calif., where they shared a smooch before the slime-tacular spectacle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejT8b_0f5pp4Kd00
Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek hit the red carpet Saturday, April 9, 2022, for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyzF9_0f5pp4Kd00
The longtime couple shared a kiss on the orange carpet on Saturday, April 9, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpzbm_0f5pp4Kd00
Rob Gronkowski served as one of the Kids’ Choice Awards co-hosts on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Gronkowski, who co-hosted the show with “iCarly” actress Miranda Cosgrove, had been hyping up the event in recent weeks, teasing slime, slime, and more slime with his 4.6 million Instagram followers.

“Bring on the slime!!” the five-time Pro Bowler wrote alongside a video of himself getting drenched in green goop.

April is turning into a busy month for Gronkowski, who has not yet made a decision about his NFL future. In roughly two weeks, the prolific tight end will host his Gronk Beach party in Las Vegas, where this year’s NFL Draft is being held.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eExLe_0f5pp4Kd00
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek pose backstage at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9, 2022

“It’s going to the most popping pool party in Vegas,” Gronkowski recently told The Post of his upcoming bash, which is slated for Friday, April 29, at Encore Beach Club.

Kostek will also be in attendance and is hosting her own “Camille’s Corner” inside the party.

“At Camille’s Corner, all are welcome to get their hair and makeup touched up, there will be glitter galore, you can kick back and relax if you need a break from the dance floor and meet some new friends,” the “Wipeout” star, 30, announced Tuesday on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dQEB_0f5pp4Kd00
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at Gronk Beach’s Miami event in February 2020

Much like Gronkowski, Kostek has an eventful few weeks ahead. Not only is she set to host NBC’s upcoming competition series, “Dancing With Myself,” but her second collection for Swimsuits for All will be dropping soon.

Gronkowski and Kostek have been dating since 2015.

