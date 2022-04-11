ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: Death of girl found after fire ruled homicide

SFGate
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a girl found after a fire in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vancouver#Ap
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Popculture

Rapper Goonew Reportedly Murdered in Maryland

DMV rapper Goonew (born Markelle Morrow) was reportedly shot and killed on Friday in District Heights, Maryland. According to a tweet from Prince George's Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 5:40 pm. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Former Virginia Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. CBS News reports Jacob Fracker, 30, a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer who was fired after his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress that was held on Jan. 6 to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KMBC.com

KCPD says baby's death in January ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a baby's death in January has been ruled a homicide. On Jan. 6, police said 2-month-old Tobias Wilson was taken to a hospital after he was found not breathing. The boy died at the hospital. Detectives said that the next day,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Current Publishing

Police investigate homicide, unidentified body found in Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating the death of a person found dead in the woods near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road. A post-mortem examination revealed the person, an unidentified middle-aged adult male, died from a single gunshot wound. LPD was notified of the death when a person walking their...
LAWRENCE, IN
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
5 On Your Side

Man found dead in St. Louis County hotel, police investigating as a homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a St. Louis County hotel Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the Budget Inn on the 1400 block of Dunn Road at around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a sudden death. When they arrived, they found a man dead in one of the rooms.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
NBC Washington

2 Arrested in Connection to 9 Fentanyl Overdose Deaths in DC

Two people were arrested and charged in connection to a slew of overdoses that took the lives of nine people earlier this year in D.C., police announced Wednesday. Sheldon Marbley, 43, and 23 year-old Shameka Hayes, both of Northwest D.C., were arrested Tuesday in the Cleveland Park area of the city. They're charged with multiple narcotics offenses, including distributing cocaine and fentanyl, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy