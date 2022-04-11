Aloha mosque hosting iftar drive-thru for Ramadan meals

At 16100 S.W. Blanton St., the iftar events will be held Friday through Sunday starting at 7:15 p.m.

Bilal Masjid, a mosque in Aloha, is hosting iftar drive-thru events Friday through Sunday to provide meals to Muslims celebrating Ramadan.

The drive-thru is the community's creative solution for celebrating Ramadan, which usually involves Muslims breaking their fasts — with a meal called iftar — together as a community.

"We just came up with the idea to still be together, just bumper-to-bumper," said Bassam Mohamed, office manager at Bilal Masjid.

The drive-through idea started during Ramadan in 2021, and Bilal Masjid did something similar for Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the monthlong dawn-to-dusk fasting.

This year, Bilal Masjid — along with partnering local organizations Cool Islam and the Islamic Society of Greater Portland — started the events on April 2, the first day of Ramadan. The groups will continue to host the iftar drive-thrus on Fridays through Sundays during the holiday and the final 10 days leading up to the Eid.

The dates are tentative, through, Mohamed said, because everything depends on donations.

Updates on the schedule are posted on Bilal Masjid's Facebook page, as well as a link to donate and sponsor a day of iftar.

The daily cost for the iftar — which so far served up to 250 people on its busiest day — is around $1,500 to $2,000. Intel employees can use Intel Matching through the organization Cool Islam, according to the mosque's website.

As of April 8, donations have reached about $13,950 of the organizations' $37,000 goal.

The events are also available because of local restaurants, Mohamed said. Some have given the groups a discount to buy food, and local chain Gyro House is the mosque's biggest supporter. The restaurant has provided free food for the events.

Sesame Donuts was also a big supporter during last year's Eid celebrations, Mohamed said, and the mosque and organizations were able to give kids treats and "goodie bags."

The iftar drive-thrus begin at 7:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the driveway of the ISGP Center, located at 16100 S.W. Blanton St., just west of Beaverton.

Mohamed said the organizations are hoping to receive more donations so they can provide meals every day of Ramadan, not just weekends and the final 10 days of the holiday.

It's been pretty popular, he said, so the organizers are just trying to accommodate as many people as possible until the groups don't have to worry about social distancing and host iftar in person again.

