San Francisco Employees’ names Alison Romano as CEO, CIO

(Reuters) - Technology company Sungard Availability Services returned to bankruptcy on Monday about three years after wrapping up its prior Chapter 11 case. The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based cloud services provider filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas with about $424 million in secured debt. Sungard said in a statement on Monday that while it reduced its debt load by more than $800 million during its 2019 bankruptcy, it did not resolve “challenges inherent to the company’s operating structure,” including burdensome leases and underused space despite efforts to lower those costs in recent years.
