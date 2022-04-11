ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Employees’ names Alison Romano as CEO, CIO

By Kali Persall
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlison Romano has been appointed to serve as CEO and CIO of the San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS). Romano, who was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates following a...

San Francisco Examiner

James Green named new San Francisco Examiner president

The 157-year-old Examiner has tapped a new leader for its growth and transformation online. James A. Green has been named president of Clint Reilly Communications, which owns The San Francisco Examiner and Nob Hill Gazette. Green was most recently the vice president for digital at Lee Enterprises, a newspaper chain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Tech company Sungard files second bankruptcy in three years

(Reuters) - Technology company Sungard Availability Services returned to bankruptcy on Monday about three years after wrapping up its prior Chapter 11 case. The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based cloud services provider filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas with about $424 million in secured debt. Sungard said in a statement on Monday that while it reduced its debt load by more than $800 million during its 2019 bankruptcy, it did not resolve “challenges inherent to the company’s operating structure,” including burdensome leases and underused space despite efforts to lower those costs in recent years.
WAYNE, PA
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: New $500 payments are coming to people in this state

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MarketRealist

Axos Bank CEO Gregory Garrabrants Donated Money to Trump Tower

Axos Bank revolutionized banking. It's one of the first banks to operate fully online. When the bank was launched in 1999, the internet was still a growing concept, and many banks focused on physical locations. While many online banks failed, Axos Bank survived and is now one of the top financial institutions in the world. Who owns Axos Bank?
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Francisco Chronicle

Three city workers sue to block San Francisco’s employee vaccine mandate

Three city employees sued San Francisco on Monday for requiring them and their coworkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it violates their religious freedom and does not protect workers' health. The suit, like those filed elsewhere, claims the vaccine was “derived from stem cells from aborted fetuses, in direct...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco is probably boycotting you

Poor Nevada. The Silver State was trying to simplify its voting laws by increasing the maximum number of people allowed in a precinct from 3,000 to 5,000. The legislation’s authors wanted to make sure large apartment complexes could be treated as a single precinct instead of confusingly split into two.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

PayPal Names Intel’s Archana Deskus New EVP, CIO

PayPal has appointed Archana (Archie) Deskus as its new executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO) to direct global information technology operations, according to a press release on Monday (March 21). Deskus will start her new position at PayPal effective March 28 and report to PayPal President and CEO...
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Scott Warren Named GM of KPIX in San Francisco

Scott Warren has been named president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, including KPIX, KBCW, the CBS News Bay Area streaming channel and CBSSF.com. He takes over for Kevin Walsh who retired in February. Warren comes from Spectrum News...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco teachers protest missed paychecks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco teachers and union members are at the district office now, saying they will not leave until hundreds of educators are paid.  There was a rally held at the district office yesterday with the union demanding the district pay the hundreds of people who haven’t received a correct paycheck since […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cadrene Heslop

Gas is $6.30 in San Francisco

America has had a long history of gas price spikes. In November 2020, the cost of regular gas per gallon was $2.20. This amount seems so long ago. In February 2022, filling your tank with regular gas costs about $3.490 to $3.61 per liter. Those days are far behind us.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco company with hundreds of employees in Ukraine raises $210k in donations

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco based company with hundreds of employees in Ukraine amid the war is sharing stories of heroism, strength, and pleas for help. One worker describes her family trapped in a city under siege with limited food, water and no heat. Another worker fears for his pregnant wife, as he prepares to fight for freedom. And their boss simply fears for them and the future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

