San Francisco Employees’ names Alison Romano as CEO, CIO

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO