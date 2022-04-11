ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

Spring youth turkey hunters bag 60 birds

By Herald Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth turkey hunters in Texas County killed 60 birds in the two-day spring season that ended Sunday, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation. The breakdown was: Adult gobblers (43), juvenile...

