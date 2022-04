Work on a 675-foot skyscraper that will add more apartments, offices and retail space to downtown Austin has started.The tower, at 321 W. Sixth St., will have 58 stories and is one block east of another massive under-construction high-rise called Sixth and Guadalupe. At this tower, known as 321 West, plans include 369 apartments occupying floors 22 through 54. Office space will take up 140,000 square feet and floors two through 11 will house 440 parking spaces. It’s expected to be finished in late 2024 and coming together through a partnership with New York-based real estate developer Tishman Speyer and...

