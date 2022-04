Denis Villeneuve's Dune had one of the most impressive casts of any film released in 2021, so when a sequel was announced, fans wondered when the project could see the star-studded cast return for production, with the filmmaker recently noting that the script for the project has been finished, though will likely earn tweaks until the film has been completed. Despite how much was riding on the success of the first film, Villeneuve also noted how, in some ways, there is an added pressure for this sequel to honor the source material to the degree that the debut film accomplished. Dune: Part Two is expected to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

