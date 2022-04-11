ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mainland Alum Chase Petty Makes 2022 Pro Debut

By Mike Gill
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mainland Regional high school alum Chase Petty made his 2022 professional debut on Saturday, pitching for the Daytona Tortugas in Single-A. The 19-year old pitcher...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

Millville, New Jersey’s Mike Trout Is This Era’s Mickey Mantle

Mike Trout, a Millville, New Jersey High School graduate, just happens to be the undeniably, greatest Major League Baseball player for the past decade. Trout is the total package, both on and off the field. His play on the field is stellar and there has not been one instance under the blaring spotlight that Trout’s personal/public conduct has ever been brought into question.
MILLVILLE, NJ
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez heads to IL with oblique injury

The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed a fun Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium as slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed three home runs en route to guiding the Canadian club to a 6-4 win over the New York Yankees. However, that victory did come at a price. As noted by ESPN and...
MLB
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy