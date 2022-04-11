ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Activist Khalil Coleman Found Guilty Of Robbery

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee activist Khalil Coleman has been found guilty of robbery in Kentucky and not guilty of an unlawful transaction with a minor. Coleman was accused of attempting to burglarize a drug house...

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
41-year-old Greenfield man killed in overnight Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Greenfield man who was shot overnight. It happened near 79th and Fiebrantz around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. According to police a 41-year-old Greenfield man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Gregory Fabian, sustained fatal...
Milwaukee homicide prompted Amber Alert, man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been arrested and charged with 13 total counts related to a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Prosecutors accuse Renado Hall, 21, of shooting and killing the mother of his of child. Fourth of July homicide. The homicide victim, 18-year-old Narianna Staten,...
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
Young Dolph's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About His Death

Nearly four months after his passing, Young Dolph's death has formally been ruled a homicide. According to a report Fox 13 in Memphis published Tuesday, March 15, the official autopsy report confirms that Dolph was shot 22 times during the shootout that claimed his life outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies back in November. The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center's autopsy report also details exactly where the rapper was shot. Dolph suffered gunshot wounds in the right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.
Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Accident

BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.
Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
