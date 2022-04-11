ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Law enforcement, bipartisan prosecutors back Biden ATF pick

By Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: President Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach, has already received a number of endorsements from top law enforcement officials and federal prosecutors—appointed under both Republican and Democrat administrations. The White House announced Monday that the president intends to...

