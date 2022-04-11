ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Easter basket treats that you can’t eat

localsyr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster is fast approaching. And it’s relatively easy to find candy and other edibles to fill an Easter basket. But things get a little more challenging when families are looking to avoid too many treats. Lifestyle expert Kylie Kaufman has some great ideas to help make life a little easier for...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Kitchn

You Can Now Customize Your Peeps for a Truly Memorable Easter Basket Experience

When I was growing up, my family was really into Easter. We did an egg hunt in the yard every year, and my mother made us all individual Easter baskets full of candy and maybe a coloring book or two. I was far more upset when I learned that the Easter bunny wasn’t real than when I discovered Santa didn’t exist (I hope there are no young children reading this).
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MassLive.com

These last-minute Easter gifts from Amazon make the perfect basket

Easter is this Sunday, April 17, and now is the perfect time to order last-minute toys for your little ones. From Easter-themed LEGOs to stuffed animals, Amazon has many gifts available to ship this week. There are also Easter-themed activities for toddlers that teach them how to identify shapes and colors. If you’ve been slacking on your Easter baskets, grab what you need to make the best baskets today.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Freshen Up Your Bathroom With This Shopper-Loved Towel Set That's Only $27

Spring cleaning often means digging deep into the nooks and crannies of your home that you sometimes overlook. But what about the spaces and pieces you use everyday? Your bathroom is one area that has items you use in heavy rotation, like your towels, and if refreshing your home has you thinking it might be time to buy more towels or replace old ones, this under-$30 set from Amazon has shoppers impressed.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

These Hummingbird Cupcakes Are the Perfect Easter Treat

Bunny-topped cupcakes and colorful eggs can only mean one thing: Spring is here. Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome its floral-patterned return, and Katy Kinch—owner and baker at Buttermilk Bakeshop in Brooklyn, New York—is especially excited. “I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel [after] what the last two years have done to all of us in the pandemic,” Kinch says. “We can sit in the light, outside in the breeze, hopefully without masks soon. The wind on my face is going to feel different for a while.” The return of springtime also ushers in lighter seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about rich, chocolatey treats, but spring, to Kinch, means fruity flavor profiles.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy