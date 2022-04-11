ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Ronnie Platt of ‘Kansas’ talks music, tour and CNY

localsyr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThey started as a garage band in Topeka, and over the last four decades, they’ve become known as one of America’s most iconic classic rock bands. KANSAS takes the stage this Thursday, April...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Northeast Kansas artists considered for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - Musicians from the Topeka and Manhattan areas are nominees for the 2022 Kansas Music Hall of Fame awards. The Kansas Music Hall of Fame says voting is underway to induct seven new members into the hall who will be awarded for their past contributions to music in the Sunflower State. Seven artists will be chosen from votes of paid-up members and past inductees while two will receive honors chosen by the board of directors for the Bill Lee and Bob Hapgood awards.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back on Tour at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Renowned stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will bring big laughs to the Nex-Tech Grandstand at the Kansas State Fair on September 11, 2022. Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Dodger Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Staples Center, and Sydney Opera House.
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Guardian

Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean in on-stage surprise

Jack White surprised fans by marrying the musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show on Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend. White, 46, asked her to marry him during a rendition of song...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
State
Kansas State
City
Syracuse, NY
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Artist Pitbull Set The Stage On Fire Performing In Buffalo

Get ready to turn up with Mr. Worldwide, also known as Pitbull! He is bringing his 'Can't Stop Us Now Tour' to Western New York. Tickets to see Pitbull will go on sale this Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10 am. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from noon until 10 pm. Check back on Thursday, I'll have the pre-sale code for you.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Classic Rock#Rock Band#The Crouse Hinds Theatre#Ticketmaster Com
Fox5 KVVU

Latin music duo Wisin Y Yandel bringing final tour to Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Latin music’s most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, have announced they will embark on one final epic tour to celebrate the upcoming release of their newest album. Wisin Y Yandel will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, as part of...
MUSIC
CBS Boston

Willie Nelson’s ‘Outlaw Music Festival’ Tour Coming To Massachusetts This September

MANSFIELD (CBS) — Willie Nelson is going on the road again, and he’ll be making his way to Massachusetts this September. The country singer’s “Outlaw Music Festival” tour is coming to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sept. 16. Nelson will be joined by The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday at 10 a.m. “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date, ” the 88-year-old singer said in a statement. “I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.” Nelson will also be stopping in Gilford, New Hampshire at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 12, where he’ll be joined by ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett and The War And Treaty.
MANSFIELD, MA
Deming Headlight

Southwest Chamber Music Tour arriving in Deming, NM

DEMING – The Southwest Chamber Music Tour is set to begin in the region with three concerts in the neighboring counties Luna and Grant. James Keene (violin), Stephen Fine (viola), and David Agia (cello) will perform the String Trio in Bb Major by F. Schubert, Aubade by G. Enescu and String Trio Op. 3, No. 1 in Eb Major by L. Beethoven.
DEMING, NM
NBC Connecticut

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Coming to Connecticut

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Connecticut. Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer will be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Y-105FM

Duran Duran Announce 2022 North American Tour

Duran Duran announced a North American tour launching Aug. 19 in Welch, Minn., and wrapping with a three-night stand (Sept. 9, 10 and 11) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Nile Rodgers and Chic will open eight of the 14 announced shows, which support Duran Duran’s 2021 LP, Future Past.
WELCH, MN
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ begins tour in Chicago

Entering the former Oriental movie theatre lobby, reinvigorated in 2019 as the James M. Nederlander Theatre, excitement was in the air. We theatregoers were all anxious to get a sneak preview of “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” before its March 19 opening date. When I say ‘we’ I mean the Chicago press and media. We all think we have seen it all but when the doors to the theatre opened, and our eyes settled on the stage, there were gasps, giggles, and the word “WOW” was used a lot. We were impressed.
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Frozen’s Jeremy Morse Talks Parenthood While Touring and Gives Us a Glimpse of Frozen the Musical

On stage, Jeremy Morse is entertaining fans as the notorious villain, the Duke of Weselton in Frozen the Musical. The conniving and manipulative Duke from the neighboring kingdom to Arendelle seeks to exploit their goods for his own benefit. In real life, Jeremy is anything but villainous. When he’s not making audiences laugh, he’s taking on his biggest role so far – dad to his new 6-month-old daughter, Clementine.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy