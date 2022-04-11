ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

By KIM CHANDLER
 1 day ago
Transgender Youth Politics FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey waves as she arrives to deliver her State of the State address at the State Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., Jan. 11, 2022. Ninth grader Harleigh Walker, 15, spent her spring break trying unsuccessfully to persuade members of the state House and Senate to reject legislation banning gender-affirming medications for transgender kids like her under 19. On Thursday, April 7, Alabama lawmakers passed the measure, and Gov. Ivey signed it into law on Friday. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File) (Mickey Welsh)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Two families with transgender teens and two physicians sued the state of Alabama on Monday to overturn a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. Ivey is running for reelection this year and faces challengers in next month's GOP primary.

“By signing SB 184 Governor Ivey has told kind, loving, and loyal Alabama families that they cannot stay here without denying their children the basic medical care they need,” Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “She has undermined the health and well-being of Alabama children and put doctors like me in the horrifying position of choosing between ignoring the medical needs of our patients or risking being sent to prison.”

The parents of a 13-year-old transgender girl in Jefferson County and a 17-year-old transgender boy in Shelby County are participating in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are known as Roe and Doe in the court filing to protect the children's identities.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Human Rights Campaign, which is a national advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, and other groups are representing the plaintiffs. The Law Center announced the suit in a news release.

The Alabama law, which will go into effect May 8 unless blocked by the court, will make it a felony for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to aid in the gender transition of anyone under age 19. Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison. It also prohibits gender transition surgeries, although doctors told lawmakers those are generally not done on minors.

Ivey signed the legislation on Friday, a day after it was approved by the Alabama Legislature. At a campaign stop Monday, the governor invoked religion when asked about her decision to sign the legislation.

“If the good Lord made you a boy at birth, then you are a boy. If the good Lord made you a girl at birth, then you are a girl," she said. "We should especially focus our efforts on helping these young people become healthy adults just like God wanted them to be rather than self-induced medical intervenors.”

Asked if the law would survive a court challenge, she replied, “We’ll wait and see.”

The lawsuit identifies the plaintiff as “Mary Roe,” a 13-year-old transgender girl who is accepted as a girl in both her church and her school. Mary began taking puberty blockers last year.

“For Mary to be forced to go through male puberty would be devastating; it would predictably result in her experiencing isolation, depression, anxiety, and distress," the lawsuit states. “Mary’s parents are also concerned that without access to the puberty-blocking medication she needs, Mary would resort to self-harm as a means of coping with her psychological distress or even attempt suicide.”

Similar measures have been pushed in other states, but the Alabama legislation is the first to lay out criminal penalties for doctors.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate as abuse reports of gender-confirming care for kids. And a law in Arkansas bans gender-affirming medications. That law has been blocked by a court, however.

Ivey also signed a separate measure that requires students to use bathrooms that align with their original birth certificate and prohibits instruction of gender and sexual identity in kindergarten through fifth grades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

