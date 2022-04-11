ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

AG Paxton Joins Amicus in Support of Gun Owners of America Challenging ATF’s Final Rule

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an amicus brief co-led by Montana and West Virginia calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision in Gun Owners of...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Montana Government
americanmilitarynews.com

ATF officially declares certain gun triggers ‘machine guns’

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), issued an open letter ruling that a type of gun trigger, known as a forced-reset trigger, will be considered a machinegun despite functioning differently than a true automatic machine gun. The letter, dated March 22 and widely published...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
Salon

"Dehumanizing and cynical": Abbott's migrant bus stunt may have been "coordinated" with Fox News

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Guns#Gun Owners Of America#Atf#Firearms#Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Bump#Final Rule#The Supreme Court#Houses Of Congress
MSNBC

Judge hints Marjorie Taylor Greene re-election challenge can proceed

A federal judge seems likely to rule that a lawsuit seeking to bar conspiracy theory-pushing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from running for re-election can go forward. The lawsuit, which Free Speech for People filed last month on behalf of Georgia voters, argues that Greene's re-election bid violates the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from serving in Congress. It asks Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to determine Greene’s eligibility in accordance with Georgia law.
GEORGIA STATE
Urban Milwaukee

WisGOP Joins Amicus Brief Opposing Ballot Drop Boxes

[Madison, WI] – Yesterday, the Republican Party of Wisconsin joined the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee in filing an amicus brief in Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission. The brief opposes the use of ballot drop boxes, which are not permitted under state law, in 2022 elections.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Sage News

No, not everyone in Georgia can open carry a gun

No, everyone is not able to open carry a gun in Georgia. That is not what the new Georgia gun bill is about. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing residents to carry concealed firearms without a license. With this newly passed bill, anyone previously qualified for a concealed carry license in Georgia will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit. During a signing ceremony, Kemp said the new law will allow Georgia citizens to protect themselves without requiring permission from the state government. The state of Georgia has now joined more than 20 states allowing permitless carry.
GEORGIA STATE
PIX11

New York’s 1st marijuana growing licenses go to 52 farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York approved 52 licenses that will allow hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for the state’s upcoming adult market. The state Cannabis Control Board approved the licenses under a new law that allows hemp cultivators to grow marijuana for the legal recreational market for two years. […]
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy